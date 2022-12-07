(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country.
According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
Last year, Seattle-Tacoma ranked fourth in the list of metro areas with the highest number of package thefts. The metro area joins five other west coast cities in the worst regions for package theft, including San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA; Portland, OR; Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA; Los Angeles, CA; and Fresno-Visalia, CA.
The San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose metro area ranked at the number one spot this year. Denver, CO was ranked number one last year, but fell out of the top 10 in this year’s report.
According to the report, more than three in four Americans have had a package stolen. The total estimated loss of stolen packages across the U.S. in 2022 was $19.5 billion, with 40% of stolen packages valued between $50-$100.
Despite an increase in package theft, SafeWise found that four in 10 Americans plan to do more online shopping this holiday season, despite 80% of Americans saying they are more worried about porch pirates this year.
SafeWise's top 10 metro cities where package theft is the most prominent is as follows:
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA
Seattle-Tacoma, WA
Austin, TX
Hartford & New Haven, CT
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Portland, OR
Fresno-Visalia, CA
Milwaukee, WI
New Orleans, LA