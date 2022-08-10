(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area in Washington state took the No. 4 spot in the nation in terms of cities experiencing the greatest growth of inflation, according to a new report from WalletHub.
The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area’s fourth-place finish came behind only Anchorage, Alaska, the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona, and the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, areas in terms of inflation growth.
Researchers from the personal finance website looked at 23 major metropolitan statistical areas across two key metrics in the Consumer Price Index to determine where inflation is increasing most.
WalletHub compared the CPI for the latest month for which Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data was available to two months prior, and then one year prior to get a snapshot of changes in inflation, both in the long- and short-term.
“Seattle metro has the fourth highest inflation growth,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “The consumer price index here was 3.2% higher in June 2022 compared to April 2022 – the second biggest increase in the country.”
Only Anchorage’s 7.10% increase was higher.
She continued, “Compared to April 2021, the consumer price index was over 10% higher in June 2022, again among the biggest increases nationwide.”
That’s a sign of increasing inflation, Gonzalez noted.
“This is an indication that inflation has exploded in the area, both in the short and long term,” she explained. “This could have been caused by a decrease in supply related to energy, food, the pandemic and even a decrease in the labor force participation rate. At the same time, the economy is also experiencing an increase in demand, as consumer spending has rebounded since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Prices that consumers pay for a variety of goods and services rose 8.5% in July from a year ago, a slower pace than the 9.1% in June, the BLS reported Wednesday.
According to the WalletHub report, “This explosive inflation is driven by a variety of factors, including the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor shortages. The Federal Reserve is hoping to rein in inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes this year, but exactly how much of an effect that will have remains to be seen.”
Metros where inflation is growing the most:
1. Anchorage, Alaska
2. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia
4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
5. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland
6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
8. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
9. Tampa-Saint Petersburg-Clearwater Florida
10. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland
11. St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois
12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin
15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
16. Minneapolis-Saint Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin
17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, District of Columbia-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia
19. San Diego-Carlsbad, California
20. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
22. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania
23. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii