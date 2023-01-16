(The Center Square) – While inflation continues to go down, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area moved up in WalletHub’s most recent ranking of cities where inflation is rising the most.
Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier, per Thursday’s consumer price index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown, down from 7.1% in November.
That didn’t translate into better economic news for the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area was ranked No. 5 out of 23 metro areas across the country in WalletHub’s inflation study released on Thursday.
In September, WalletHub ranked the Evergreen State at No. 11 out of 23 metro areas.
To determine its rankings, WalletHub looked at changes in the CPI over the past two months, as well as changes over the past year.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into Washington’s No. 5 finish.
“Seattle is the city with the fifth highest rise in inflation,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “The consumer price index here was 8.4% higher in December compared to one year ago, the fourth biggest increase.”
She qualified those remarks.
“However, there is a slowdown registered in the past month, as the CPI only increased by 0.1% in December compared to October 2022,” she explained. “This is an indication that consumer demand could be slowing down. Overall, we should expect slow growth this year, and a slightly weaker labor market.”
Inflation may be down somewhat, but remains at historically high levels.
“This high inflation is driven by a variety of factors, including the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor shortages,” the WalletHub study notes. “The government is hoping to continue to rein in inflation with additional aggressive interest rate hikes this year, but exactly how much of an effect that will have remains to be seen.”