(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning is investing $1 million towards community-based summer learning programs for more than 1,400 students.
The programs the funds will go towards programs dedicated to “reading, writing and math support, STEM activities, art, gardening, college tours and work-based learning,” according to the city.
This is the second year that DEEL is investing in summer programs to address the impacts of COVID-19.
“With this investment, the City of Seattle is partnering with community organizations who are doing great work to support our kids with mentorship, arts and enrichment experiences to keep them engaged in their learning and excited about the next step in their educational journey on their way to college and careers,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.
Funds to 19 community organizations are provided by the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise Levy. FEPP is a seven-year investment in Seattle’s youth that was approved by voters in November 2018. The total amount the levy provides is $619 million.
The majority of the programs being awarded FEPP grants are located in South Seattle neighborhoods. Awards for the organizations range from $11,400 to $75,000. The Boys and Girls Club of King County, Atlantic Street Corner, Coyote Central North and East African Community Services are the organizations receiving the max of $75,000.
“Our students and school communities are still feeling the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of remote instruction on student achievement and well-being, especially for youth disproportionately affected by systemic inequities in education,” DEEL Director Dwane Chappelle said. “DEEL’s investment will provide community organizations with funding to enhance learning opportunities that will foster student success for historically underserved youth in our city.”
DEEL is giving grants to three first-time recipients including the Marvin Thomas Memorial Fund who will be awarded $27,000. MTMF is hosting a Community Connections program this summer to provide the youth of South Park with “culturally-responsive arts & crafts projects, STEM activities, cooking classes, dance, music and academic support focusing on social-emotional learning,” according to the city.
“Community Connections will enhance and support our children’s social and emotional well-being while creating a safe, fun environment of learning opportunities where children can build self-confidence and promote values and cultural connectedness,” said Marvena Kemp, the executive director of the MTMF.
All programs receiving funding will occur from June through September of this year.