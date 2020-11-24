(The Center Square) — Seattle's recently appointed "street czar" is taking a break from activism for the near future after contracting COVID-19.
Speaking with Crosscut, activist Andre Taylor said he contracted the virus some weeks ago and has since been tended to by his wife who has exhibited mild symptoms.
“I was so sure that I was never going to be normal again,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t understand how in every area of my body it was resigned to be still and to lay there. It was real and it was scary.”
Taylor was hired by the city of Seattle to act as its first "street czar" in September and received a 12-month contract of $150,000, as first reported by PubliCola.
Taylor is a well-known presence at Seattle protests and has come into conflict with other activists over his close relationship with city hall leaders.
His brother, Che Taylor, was killed by Seattle police in 2016. That inspired Taylor to form the police reform group "Not This Time" and back Initiative 940, which required Washington law enforcement officers to receive deescalation, first aid, and expanded mental health crisis training.
When Taylor will resume his duties as street czar or his activism again is unclear as he recovers.
Positivity rates in King County have hovered around 8% in the past two weeks as new reported cases have reached an average of 635 over the past 11 days.
That is nearly four times the 162 daily case average the county set on July 4.
Washington health officials warned residents earlier this week to avoid putting strain on the state's testing backlog by not getting tested unless they are sure they have symptoms.
King County has now seen 40,065 cases and 835 deaths to date, its health department reported on Monday.