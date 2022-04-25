(The Center Square) – Employees at one of Starbucks’ flagship roastery locations voted 38-27 to unionize.
The Starbucks roastery in Seattle, WA is one of three flagship stores in the country. The Seattle roastery is now the second Starbucks store in Seattle to join the union.
The National Labor Relations Board announced the vote count on April 21.
The decision to unionize comes after months of demanding a more transparent workplace. In February, workers at the Seattle Starbucks Roastery wrote to then-CEO Kevin Johnson that they wanted a “safer, fairer, more inclusive, more transparent and more welcoming” workplace.
Brennen Collins, a worker at the Seattle roastery, said that this vote is a big win for employees of the roastery.
“This vote signals something that the roastery organizers always knew to be true: That the bonds we share between workers are our greatest strength,” Collins said in a statement. “We can resist and thrive, even among a storm of disinformation and fear-mongering perpetrated against our best interests.”
Alleged union-busting tactics that Starbucks employed in the roastery election include “holding captive audience meetings, threatening loss of benefits and spreading misleading information to sow fear and confusion,” according to the union.
Starbucks Workers United have filed around 80 Unfair Labor Practice charges against the company as of April 21 nationwide. More than 200 stores across the country have filed petitions to join Starbucks Workers United.
Elizabeth Duran, another worker at the Seattle Starbucks Roastery, believes that employees cannot be truly seen as partners with Starbucks until they are seen as equals.
“Everyone deserves to have their voices heard and no voice is louder than workers across the nation banding together for a better future,” Duran said in a statement.
A spokesperson from Starbucks said that the company respects its "partners’" rights to unionize but believes they are better together without unions.
“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process,” a Starbucks spokesperson told The Center Square.
Last October, Starbucks announced a wave of investments in its employees that the company says “are designed to retain and recruit the best people and affirm Starbucks as one of the very best jobs in retail.”
For most workers at the Seattle Starbucks Roastery, that wasn't enough.
“We look forward to entering the bargaining process with the welfare of our partners at the forefront of negotiations,” said Seattle Roastery worker Melissa Slabaugh in a statement. “Starbucks has repeatedly said they will bargain in good faith, so let them show their intent through actions rather than words.”