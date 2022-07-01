FILE - In this April 30, 2020, file photo, the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline are shown against a blue sky as seen from Kerry Park. Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities, including a Seattle suburb where the online retail giant employs at least 5,000 workers. Amazon said it would give $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority to help buy affordable apartments in the region and keep the rents low, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)