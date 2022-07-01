(The Center Square) – Initiative 135, a proposal that would create a "social housing developer," might have received enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.
Organizers of Initiative 135 told KING 5 TV News that they had collected a sufficient number of signatures to hold a position on the ballot.
Yet the initiative still has a number of hurdles to overcome before the proposal can be printed on those ballots.
It must first be verified that the proposal has the received required 26,520 valid signatures. The Seattle City Council would then have to pass a resolution to put it before the voters by Aug. 2, according to King County Elections.
The corporation overseeing the project if the proposal is given to and passed by voters would be called the “Seattle Social Housing Developer.”
Its goal would be “to develop, own and maintain social housing developments, as well as lease units of said developments,” according to the House Our Neighbors website.
The Seattle Social Housing Developer would not be federally financed and rent to tenants on properties that it oversees would be permanently restricted to no more than 30% of a tenant’s income.
Not everyone is convinced this would work. The Housing Development Consortium, for one, has raised some concerns.
“We are concerned that Initiative 135, filed by the House Our Neighbors coalition, distracts funds and energy away from what our community should be focusing on scaling up affordable housing for low-income people,” the affordable housing advocacy group said in an April statement. “We do not need another government entity to build housing when there are already insufficient resources to fund existing entities.”
Also, the Seattle Social Housing Developer cannot receive any private donations, as well as funds from city, state and federal branches until it is formally established.
“We are setting up the structure and the vision to get this public developer started, then we will begin raising money,” House Our Neighbors said. “We are pursuing several options, but money that is available today will not necessarily be the extent of what’s available tomorrow.”
HDC also pointed out that backers of Initiative 135 have failed to identify a viable funding source.
The Seattle Social Housing Developer “would not have the authority to impose taxes on its own, so the funds necessary to set up the additional citywide PDA would likely draw from existing affordable housing funding that could otherwise be dedicated to creating homes for our lowest-income neighbors,” the HDC warned.