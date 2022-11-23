(The Center Square) – Seattle’s 2023-24 City budget would focus on student mental health to the tune of $19 million.
The Seattle Budget Committee approved Mayor Bruce Harrell’s and Budget Chair Teresa Mosqueda’s joint proposal for mental health resources at Seattle schools by a unanimous vote.
Seattle Public Schools would be given $9.4 million for mental health services for students and school-based health centers in 2023. It would be allocated $9.6 million the following year.
Mayor Harrell mentioned student response to a fatal shooting incident at Ingraham High School that resulted in the death of a student earlier this month as one reason for the funding.
“Student voices have been unequivocal following the heartbreaking Ingraham High School shooting: Preventing the next tragedy requires investing in mental health support and prioritizing gun safety,” Harrell said in a statement. “As we enter the final stages of budget deliberations, we are responding to urgent student requests by increasing resources in mental health for our students and youth.”
The school district said it has been meeting regularly with the Seattle Police Department to discuss strategies to reduce crime in and around schools. Currently, the district is working to add intercoms and cameras at school entryways to ensure better safety for students, faculty and staff.
The budget action unanimously approved by the council on Monday adds $500,000 in 2023 and $500,000 in 2024 toward expanding mental health services for Seattle schools students using funds from the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy.
The added $1 million complements Harrell’s originally proposed budget that includes a $1 million increase and Mosqueda’s balancing package that dedicates $2 million in JumpStart Payroll Tax funds toward mental health resources for K-12 students.
According to the Seattle Mayor’s Office, Harrell and Mosqueda will push to permanently increased funds for mental health resources at the state level to ensure behavioral health support for students.
“This is one step towards meeting the student’s demands, an indication that we have much more work to do, and shows our commitment to doing that work together,” Mosqueda said.
A full council vote on the finalized budget is set for next Tuesday.