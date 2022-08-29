FILE - In this image made from video, an empty classroom is shown at David Ellis Academy in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit Public Schools Community District joins a growing number of U.S. districts moving classes online. In Detroit, a district of 50,000 students, the move once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children. (AP Photo/Mike Householder File)