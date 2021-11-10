(The Center Square) – The Seattle Public Schools Board of Education could vote on a resolution next week that would ask the state to require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The board has delayed voting on the measure twice since it was first proposed in October. Members postponed a scheduled vote at their Nov. 3 meeting, saying they wanted more time to get feedback on the proposal from “communities of color.” The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 17.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late October approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The Pfizer vaccine was earlier approved for those between the ages of 12 and 17, while it and vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson had already been approved for everyone over the age of 18.
The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses that are given three weeks apart, although the shot for children ages 5 to 11 is one-third as strong as that given to people 12 and older.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases in children 5 to 11 make up 39% of cases in people under the age of 18 nationwide. Through the end of October, some 8,300 children 5 to 11 had been hospitalized with the virus, with 146 resulting in death.
Gov. Jay Inslee has not yet made a decision on mandating that all students be vaccinated.
“I certainly cannot rule that out in any way,” he said at a press conference late last month, noting that students are already required to have other vaccines in order to attend school, including those for measles, mumps, rubella and Hepatitis B. “We all have a stake in this child vaccination issue. Even if you’re not in school. Even if your kids or grandkids are not in school.”
Inslee in August issued a proclamation requiring all state workers, K-12 staff and educators and public university employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. About 1,800 people resigned, retired or were terminated for non-compliance.
While students are currently not required to be vaccinated, Inslee said that only applies to their status as students. Those who have any sort of employment status within their school district fall under his earlier mandate.
The Washington Department of Education in August issued a directive stating that any decision on student vaccines would be made statewide and not left up to individual school districts.