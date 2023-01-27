(The Center Square) – Seattleites who have put off paying for parking tickets in the last three years may want to pay them off soon.
The Seattle Municipal Court announced that it would reinstate late fees for unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets on Jan. 30. The announcement could affect over 350,000 unpaid tickets, according to the court.
Most parking tickets in Seattle cost $47 per violation. Traffic violations are normally $145 per ticket.
The late fees tack on an additional $25 for parking and camera tickets. Traffic tickets will have $52 added.
The city could bring in over $8.8 million in late fees if more than 350,000 unpaid tickets carry over into February.
The court suspended the late fee in March 2020 due to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic when it first began. It has not been reinstated since then, until the announcement made on Jan. 25.
The court suspended the default penalty fee for past-due tickets and stopped referring tickets to collections in March 2020 due to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic.
Seattleites who have unpaid tickets have options to either mitigate or dispute tickets by requesting a hearing.
Low-income Seattle residents can sign up for a Seattle Ticket Debt Reduction Hearing, where they could utilize a payment plan for as low as $10 per month. Applicable persons can also perform community service work at an approved charitable organization instead of paying, according to the court.