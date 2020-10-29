(The Center Square) — Seattle City Council members may be nowhere close to creating safe space for drug users, but one state House race could lend proponents of the concept a voice in Olympia.
In August, first-time candidate Sherae Lascelles finished second place behind state Rep. Frank Chopp in the primary for Washington’s 43rd District.
Lascelles, an advocate for sex workers and affordable housing, took in nearly a third of the total vote while nearly half went to Chopp, a 30-year incumbent and former House speaker.
The August primary marked the first time in years that Chopp has seen a competitive race while representing Seattle’s University District and liberal Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods.
The former House speaker has drawn criticism from Washington progressives in recent years for his incremental approaches to such issues as housing and taxes.
A backer of the Seattle Tenants Union and Low Income Housing Institute, Chopp blocked a 2008 floor vote on a bill giving Washington consumers statutory warranty rights in purchasing new homes.
Likewise, Chopp has dedicated little floor time to bills concerning statewide safe injection sites for drug users, including one from 2017.
Safe injection sites stand among the many progressive issues pushed by Lascelles, who supports such measures as lowering the state’s sales tax, decriminalizing sex work, and funding free public transit.
Seattle set aside as much as $1.4 million last year to create a mobile safe injection vehicle despite bans against such in neighboring Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The Community Health Engagement Location (CHEL) would be operational ten hours a day, seven days a week.
At least half a million of King County also pitched in $500,000 to cover the cost of the Mental Illness and Drug Dependency tax that allows the purchase of the vehicle Seattle plans on using for its site.
In a memo to the Seattle City Council from April, Interim Seattle Human Services Director Jason Johnson wrote the city still has yet to pay for CHEL’s estimated $2.5 million annual operating cost.
Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold has pushed hard for allocating city funds to social services to facilitate supervised drug use from Public Health Seattle & King County.
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has said the city should be invested in more treatment instead.
More than 90 safe injection sites exist worldwide, including one in Vancouver, British Columbia which has been in operation since 2003.
A peer-reviewed study from The Lancet medical journal suggested that such sites may have prevented as many as 88 overdose deaths per 100,000 people a year.
Safe injection sites around the country are facing an uphill battle in court including one in Philadelphia fighting ongoing litigation from the Trump administration over its alleged violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
King County’s overdose deaths have risen sharply over the last decade. From 2008 to 2019, confirmed heroin overdoses rose from 18 to 204 in King County. Confirmed fentanyl overdoses rose from nine to 112 in that time.
Washington’s state races may be on track for seeing historic interest from voters.
As of Thursday, Washington’s Secretary of State reported that voter turnout in King County is already at more than 50%, according to the office of Washington’s Secretary of State.
Washington ballots are due on Tuesday, November 3.