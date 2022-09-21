(The Center Square) – Merchants and residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District are making city and county officials aware they are not happy about the expansion of an enhanced homeless shelter in the neighboring South Downtown area.
Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the 269-unit shelter that has been running since the summer of 2021. The plan will preserve the existing units and add 150 more, along with implementing a behavioral health shelter, a 24-hour sobering center and 40-50 tiny homes. There are already 10 similar shelters in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.
The shelter is being leased by the city and King County for four more years out of its five year lease. The $66.5 million expansion for 150 more units comes to about $444,000 per unit.
While the shelter is not in the Chinatown-International District, those from the area do not approve of it being near their homes and businesses. At a Seattle City Council meeting on Sept. 20, over 60 residents from Chinatown sat in and spoke out against the expansion through a translator.
One speaker, a Chinatown resident who went by the name Sandy, spoke on how the shelter would worsen the treatment residents receive from homeless people residing in the area.
“It would be extremely unsafe to our seniors, to our minorities and to our kids in Chinatown, [the homeless] will spit on us and they would have physical violence against us, creating an extremely unsafe environment for us,” Sandy said through a translator to the Seattle City Council. “[City government], if you don’t listen to us, how about letting them live by the government buildings!”
The residents of Chinatown are witnessing an alarming surge of crime within their district. According to the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Dashboard, there had been six homicides, 56 robberies, and 108 cases of aggravated assault in the Chinatown International-District in the first eight months of 2022.
Out of the 31 fatal shootings in Seattle through the end of August, six were reported in Chinatown. That is most out of all the districts of Seattle, and up from zero fatal shootings in the neighborhood last year.
As for property crime in Chinatown, Seattle Police reported 551 cases of property crime in 2022 so far. Those broke down into five cases of arson; 117 cases of burglary; 369 cases of larceny-theft; and 60 cases of motor vehicle theft.
The King County Department of Community and Human Services put out a statement earlier in September stating that more than 7,500 homeless people reside in King County. The department said that if the county did not approve a five year lease for the shelter, it would cause a large number of people to be left without a place to live.
“Absent this action, the 270-person shelter currently operating at the [South Downtown] Hub site would have closed without replacement by the end of this year, leaving hundreds of people without a place to go,” the department said in a statement.
Following the public speaking period of the council meeting, Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez thanked the crowd for attending and said “we heard you loud and clear."