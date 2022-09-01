(The Center Square) – A sticker on a post near the light rail station in Seattle’s Chinatown International-District reads, “the first question of course was: ‘does it have a happy ending?’”
For small business owners in SCID, they are asking the same question in regards to Sound Transit’s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extension Project.
The estimated $14.1 billion project is still in the planning stages of development, with a delivery target year of 2037. Sound Transit confirmed preferred routes and station locations for light rail extensions, but not in SCID.
The entity’s current alternative light rail route and station suggestions through SCID include:
A 4th Avenue route with an at-grade alignment east of the existing light rail line that would be under 4th Avenue heading northwest.
A 4th Avenue Deep Station option that would be similar to the previous choice but would require the 4th Avenue South Viaduct to be demolished and reconstructed to accommodate the new station.
A 5th Avenue choice with an at-grade alignment east of the existing light rail line.
A 5th Avenue Deep Station option.
Members of the SCID community have spoken publicly against Sound Transit’s plan to construct the light rail in the heart of Chinatown. The SCID Preservation and Development Authority wrote a letter to Sound Transit in late April that stated that construction on 5th Avenue would close nearby streets that are key to commercial and cultural activity. Construction noise and visual impacts are also mentioned as hindrances to small communal gatherings within the area.
Uwajimaya, the asian market located on 5th Avenue in the SCID, sent a 10 page letter to Sound Transit. The letter stated that the 5th Avenue alternative options would “once again marginalize this important minority community.”
During The Center Square’s recent trip to the SCID, oolong tea was sipped, Korean corn dogs were eaten and small conversations with business owners and employees were had.
When asked if Sound Transit construction on 5th Avenue would affect their businesses, the answer was the same throughout: “Yes.”
Sound Transit is aware of the effects construction on 5th Avenue could have for the SCID community and has said it will continue to talk with residents regarding the WSBLE project.
"We recognize the impact this project will have on the Chinatown-International District, and we will continue our conversations with community members to gather information and fully understand their concerns," Sound Transit Board Chair Kent Keel said in a statement.
Construction on 4th Avenue rather than 5th Avenue is not so easy. The Center Square noted for every one car that passed on 5th Avenue, 10 cars drove down neighboring 4th Avenue on a mid-morning weekday.
The street is also aligned next to T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field where three of the city’s professional sports teams play. Attendance for the teams averages tens of thousands.
Still, Sound Transit’s recent vote to defer the preferred alternative routes for the light rail extension in order to further study the options gives SCID community members hope that there could be a happy ending to this process.
Denise Moriguchi, the President and CEO of Uwajimaya told The Center Square in an email that she was encouraged by Sound Transit’s recent vote.
“With more robust and creative thinking, we believe it’s possible to make a 4th Avenue station work for everyone while ensuring appropriate mitigation of impacts,” Moriguchi said. “We continue to urge Sound Transit to meaningfully involve community stakeholders in its more thorough analysis. We are hopeful Sound Transit will work closely with the community to find a winning solution for the entire region.”