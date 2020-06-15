(The Center Square) – The neighborhood surrounding a Seattle Police Department precinct that officers abandoned a week ago is going by a new name.
When police left the SPD’s East Precinct last Monday after several violent clashes with marchers, the protesters set up a perimeter around the six-block Capitol Hill neighborhood and declared it a “cop-free autonomous zone.” It quickly became known as CHAZ, or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, but organizers have now said it should be called CHOP, the Capital Hill Organized Protest.
“This is not an autonomous zone. We are not trying to secede from the United States,” they said in a statement.
Tensions remain high in the area, where reports last week said armed guards along the perimeter were asking people for identification before allowing them in. A man doused the police precinct with some type of liquid and attempted to set it on fire, but the flames were quickly doused.
Over the weekend, a group of people entered the area carrying American flags and were assaulted by protesters, who called them white supremacists and attempted to rip the flags from their hands.
In a video to officers, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the choice to abandon the precinct “was not my decision” and was “an insult to you and your community.
“Ultimately, the city had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure,” she continued. “I’m angry about how this all came about.”
Meanwhile, the Washington State Department of Health in a new report over the weekend said coronavirus infections have increased since the end of May.
Statewide there are currently 25,834 confirmed cases and 1,217 deaths.
“The trends we’re seeing point to the critical importance of actions we can all take, like staying six feet apart and wearing cloth face coverings whenever we’re in public, as well as a need for increased response in these harder-hit areas,” Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said in a press release.
The report said the biggest concern for increased infections is in eastern Washington, particularly Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties.
“Current transmission levels will likely lead to increasingly explosive growth and deaths if not contained,” the report said. Based on population, researchers expect those counties to exceed the peak reached in King County in late March. King County, where Seattle is located, accounts for about one-third of all confirmed cases statewide and more than have of all fatalities.