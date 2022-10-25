(The Center Square) – The 2022 cruise season in Seattle has been deemed a success after passenger volume passed pre-COVID numbers.
The Port of Seattle said an estimated 640,000 travelers that came through Seattle on Alaskan cruises. That is a 6% increase over the 2019 passenger volume, according to the port.
The cruise ship industry typically brings in nearly $900 million a year in local economic activity, according to the port. The flow of tourists also supports approximately 5,500 local jobs in Seattle. These numbers represent pre-COVID rates.
“More passengers means significantly more economic activity in our region,” Maritime Managing Director Stephanie Jones Stebbins said in a statement. “For local businesses that means more revenue for jobs and wages.”
The 2022 cruise statistics showed a faster rate of economic recovery for the cruise ship industry than what port officials expected. The strong recovery allowed the port to add another two million dollars into funding for its Youth Career Launch Pilot program, which is now funded at $4.1 million for the next three years.
The local hotel industry in 2022 rose as a result of the influx of tourists. Year over year hotel occupancy in downtown Seattle showed improvements of 67% in May and 63% in June, according to the Seattle Port.
Mark Everton, the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority chief executive officer, said the 2022 cruise season lifted the south Seattle region’s hotel occupancy. It also pushed 2022 revenue higher than the 2019 benchmark.
“Cruise passengers and crew members found the Seattle Southside’s hotels perfect for the pre and post-cruise accommodations,” Everton said. “The proximity to SEA airport and the ease of using the light rail to explore downtown is a great combination for cruise guests.”
Everton added that the additional cruise guests boosted restaurant and retail spending as well.
According to the Downtown Seattle Organization’s latest economic recovery report, between June 1 and Sept. 30, downtown Seattle saw nearly 7 million visitors. That is nearly 25% more tourists than last summer.
The port said that demand for the Alaska itinerary and Seattle remains high. That indicates strong economic potential for the 2023 season.
The port expects ship occupancy to continue to increase to an estimated 85% next year. That would mean an estimated 650,000 guests, with the cruise season potentially stretching from April 15 to Oct. 30.