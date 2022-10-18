(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine reached an agreement to keep the neglected City Hall Park under Seattle’s ownership.
Part of the agreement includes Harrell’s proposed budget dedicating $2.8 million to increase security and a visible presence in the park.
“Making this long-neglected space a safe and enjoyable park for thousands of King County staff, jurors, customers, visitors and residents will help restore and revitalize downtown Seattle,” Constantine said in a statement. “King County appreciates Mayor Harrell’s proposal to create a safe and welcoming front yard for our historic courthouse.”
Prior to this agreement, the city and county had a land swap of 13 county-owned parcels in exchange for City Hall Park. However, that agreement will now be canceled, according to the mayor’s office.
The plan to improve the conditions at City Hall Park include collaborations with King County Metro and Sound Transit Police. Both groups will provide a presence at transit stations and partner with the park’s surrounding building owners and tenants to ensure building security measures are in place.
Harrell’s proposed budget tasks Seattle’s Department of Parks and Recreation with working in conjunction with King County and other community stakeholders to implement a plan to create a safe outdoor space in the City’s South Downtown area. Capital costs include an overall park design and the construction of a concierge area.
Other reactivation efforts the mayor mentioned in his statement include allowing food trucks to stage in the park during weekdays and partnering with local businesses to fill currently vacant storefront spaces nearby to boost foot traffic and commercial activity.
Fixed and movable seating areas will be added so residents and workers “can enjoy lunch” at the park, according to the mayor’s office. Recreational areas will also be installed at the park.
If feasible, a public restroom and associated safety infrastructure will be implemented as well, according to the budget.
The agreement between Constantine and Harrell was made following an expected vote by the City Council to pass the mayor’s proposed budget, according to Harrell.