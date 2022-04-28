(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council passed legislation that caps rental repayment installments up to 1/3 of tenants' accumulated rent from throughout the pandemic.
Councilmember Dan Strauss had introduced the bill earlier this month. He said the proposed legislation is a technical correction that would align Seattle’s protections for tenants with a similar legislation already passed by the state of Washington.
The vote came on April 26 with most of the Council voting in favor of the legislation. The final tally was a 7-1 vote.
Strauss, the sponsor, sees the vote to pass the bill as a win for tenants in Seattle.
“Today’s vote means that tenants who are still recovering from the economic shock of COVID-19 have a predictable, reasonable way to repay any rental debt they have accrued,” he said. “The initial repayment plan requirement we adopted was based on a two-month pandemic . . . this law updates our protections to reflect a two-plus year pandemic. These changes will reduce confusion about the protections that exist and will allow landlords to be made whole while reducing evictions.”
Councilmember Sara Nelson spoke in opposition to the legislation saying that this could hurt small landlords financially.
“I am concerned about losing rental housing stock, particularly that of small landlords who have less resources to weather the eviction moratorium and unpaid rent that is on-going,” she said. “I’m just concerned about prolonging the time that these small landlords will have to get that money to maintain their properties and add additional uncertainty about when that might happen.”
A survey done by WalletHub in early March showed that, in absolute numbers, Washington property owners pay the 13th highest taxes in the nation.
“Washington has the 22nd highest real estate property tax rate at 0.98%,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained to the Center Square. “However, the state's median home value is $339,000, a lot higher than the national median home value of $217,500. This means that the actual amount that Washington residents pay in real estate taxes is the 13th highest in the country, averaging at $3,326.”
Seattle landlords have been hit by the effects of the pandemic and property taxes. According to Former Washington State Rep. and current Director of the Small Business Center at the Washington Policy Center, Mark Harmsworth, Seattle has lost nearly 3,000 rental units since the beginning of the pandemic.
Harmsworth spoke to the Center Square via phone about why so many landlords are selling their properties and how the lack of definition of what a "reasonable payment plan" is causes issues for property owners.
“So [tenants] didn’t pay for two years, they disagreed with you on a reasonable payment plan and you cannot evict them now. Your only recourse is to sell the property,” Harmsworth said. “For Seattle, who says that they are for affordable housing, [they are] literally passing laws making housing more expensive.”