(The Center Square) – Seattle, Washington is the fifth best city in the country in terms of starting a career, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
To determine its rankings, WalletHub examined 27 key metrics of more than 180 U.S. cities, including the availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, and housing affordability.
WalletHub painted a rosy scenario for new graduates entering the job market.
“Fortunately, new graduates are entering the market at a good time, as the unemployment rate for people ages 20 through 24 is currently 6.9%,” the WalletHub study said. “The job market has made a huge recovery from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic, and employers plan to hire 31.6% more graduates from the Class of 2022 than they did from the Class of 2021.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained the reasons for the Emerald City’s top 10 overall ranking.
“Some of the reasons the city ranked so high on the list include the high median income growth rate, almost 7%, the fact that it has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.5%, and the accessibility of employer-based retirement plans,” she said.
“Seattle also ranked high due to the fact that nearly a quarter of the population is aged 25-34, the largest percentage in the country, and because it has a large share of millennial newcomers, almost 15%, and the second highest share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, 65%,” Gonzalez added. “Equally important is the fact that Seattle is both a family and singles-friendly city.”
Also working in Seattle’s favor is the fact the study found the city ranked 11th in percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.
Other Washington cities made WalletHub’s list as well, including Tacoma (34th), Spokane (44th), and Vancouver (99th).
Tacoma was ranked No. 1 in the highest monthly average starting salaries category.
The WalletHub study is in line – to a degree – with a Lending Tree study from earlier this month that ranked Washington No. 1 in America as the state with the lowest percentage – 10.9% – of businesses that fail within the first year.
That good news was tempered by the fact that same study also found Washington has the highest business failure rate after five years (59.6%) and 10 years (81.7%).
The 10 best cities for starting a career, according to WalletHub:
1. Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Atlanta, Georgia
4. Austin, Texas
5. Seattle, Washington
6. Boise, Idaho
7. Miami, Florida
8. Tampa, Florida
9. Portland, Maine
10. Columbia, South Carolina
The 10 worst cities for starting a career, according to WalletHub:
182. North Las Vegas, Nevada
181. Shreveport, Louisiana
180. New York, New York
179. Santa Clarita, California
178. Detroit, Michigan
177. Casper, Wyoming
176. Newark, New Jersey
175. Pembroke Pines, Florida
174. Long Beach, California
173. Anchorage, Alaska