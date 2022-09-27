(The Center Square) – Where’s the beef? Not in Seattle, according to a recent WalletHub study that ranked the Emerald City No. 6 in the nation in terms of the best cities for vegans and vegetarians.
The personal finance website examined the 100 largest U.S. cities and compared them across 17 key indicators, such as the cost of vegetarian groceries and the number of restaurants serving meatless options per capita.
“About 15.5 million U.S. adults are vegan or vegetarian,” according to the WalletHub study. “Unfortunately, it’s not the easiest lifestyle to adopt, as finding meatless options at restaurants and supermarkets can be a challenge. That’s beginning to change, though, as more and more venues have begun to offer vegetarian or vegan meals, including many fast-food chains.
"One of the biggest concerns people express about vegetarian or vegan diets is the cost. However, with meat costs rising faster than those of fruits and vegetables, Americans may find working some vegetarian or vegan meals into their diet to be an attractive option."
Seattle has a wide variety of dining options for accommodating vegetarians and vegans. A large number of vegetarian restaurants means that finding a place that caters to those who don’t eat meat isn’t a problem in Seattle.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into Seattle’s top 10 finish.
“Seattle is the sixth most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly city,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “It has the most certified organic farms, community gardens and vegetarian cooking classes per capita. All of these speak to the high diversity, accessibility and quality of vegan and vegetarian food that Seattle has to offer.”
The city’s embrace of the meatless lifestyle was another factor in Seattle’s placement on WalletHub’s list.
“The city also ranks fourth most likely to order vegetarian or vegan and hosts a vegan and vegetarian festival, making it a great option for those with this lifestyle,” Gonzalez said.
Seattle may have finished even higher were it not for being dragged down by a lack of affordability.
The city ranked No. 93 for cost of groceries for vegetarians.
It came in at No. 93 for average meal cost.
Pacific Northwest cities were well represented in the upper echelon of WalletHub’s rankings.
Portland, Seattle’s sister city to the south in Oregon, was ranked No. 1.
Boise, Idaho, finished just out of the top 10, coming in at No. 11.
The 10 best cities for vegans and vegetarians:
1. Portland, Oregon
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Los Angeles, California
4. Phoenix, Arizona
5. Austin, Texas
6. Seattle, Washington
7. San Francisco, California
8. Tampa, Florida
9. San Diego, California
10. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
The 10 worst cities for vegans and vegetarians:
100. San Bernardino, California
99. San Jose, California
98. Chula Vista, California
97. Fremont, California
96. North Las Vegas, Nevada
95. Anchorage, Alaska
94. Hialeah, Florida
93. Greensboro, North Carolina
92. Henderson, Nevada
91. Santa Ana, California