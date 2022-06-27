(The Center Square) – With Independence Day just around the corner, Seattle, Washington was named one of this year's best Fourth of July fishing spots in the country by FishingBooker, an online marketplace specializing in booking charter boats for recreational fishing.
FishingBooker ranked Washington No. 8.
The Emerald City is an angler’s dream, according to FishingBooker, which shouldn’t be too surprising given Seattle is home to Pike Place Market and its iconic fish throwing.
“If you enjoy the hustle and bustle of the big city but still want to get some Fourth of July fishing done, Jet City’s the destination for you,” FishingBooker states. “Chinook and Coho Salmon are the main stars of the show in Puget Sound. That’ll also stay the case for the next few months. Your other options include the likes of Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Cutthroat Trout, Crappie, and other Panfish besides.”
Fishing in a major metropolis like Seattle has its potential pitfalls, as well as its advantages, according to FishingBooker.
“One thing to keep in mind is that fishing in the Seattle area is heavily regulated,” FishingBooker says. “So make sure to either brush up on the local sportfishing regulations or head out with a guide. A professional can help you do everything by the book and have fun while you’re at it.”
And if sportfishing doesn’t lure folks in, there’s always taking advantage of the city’s fireworks display to celebrate the holiday.
“On the other hand, a benefit of staying in a big city is taking part in the spectacular celebrations, easily eclipsing those in smaller places,” FishingBooker advises. “You can head down to Lake Union Park for the Seafair Summer Fourth and enjoy some of the best fireworks in the Pacific Northwest!”
Last year, the American Sportfishing Association reported that 882,700 anglers in Washington spent $1.5 billion while fishing. Statewide contributions by people fishing in Washington translated into $2.3 billion in economic output and 14,870 jobs supported.
According to FishingBooker, the top Fourth of July Fishing destinations in America for 2022 are:
1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
2. Jacksonville, Florida
3. Moosehead Lake, Maine
4. Redding, California
5. Brainerd Lakes Area, Minnesota
6. The Keweenaw Peninsula, Michigan
7. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
8. Seattle, Washington