(The Center Square) – Seattle is the seventh best city in the nation to raise a family, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website’s rankings were determined by comparing 182 cities across 46 key metrics, including housing costs, the quality of local school and health care systems, and recreational opportunities.
The average American moves nearly a dozen times in a lifetime, according to the WalletHub report.
“Moving can be a sign of opportunity, such as a new job or long-term wealth accumulation, but people may also move because of instability such as foreclosure or job loss,” the report notes. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, families will likely be looking for cities that provide the most safety and have the lowest unemployment rates.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained Seattle’s high ranking as a family-friendly metropolis, despite the Emerald City seeing an explosion in homelessness, crime, and addiction over the last several years.
“One of the reasons it ranked so high is the fact that it's a bike-friendly city,” Gonzalez told The Center Square in an email. “It also has a low share of uninsured children, less than 1.5%, a high parental leave policy score, and the most summer learning opportunities per capita.”
Fiscal considerations also played a role in Seattle’s No. 7 finish.
“Other factors that contributed to this ranking relate to the financial aspect, and include having the lowest unemployment rate and a low amount of debt per median earnings,” Gonzalez noted.
Other Washington cities made WalletHub’s rankings as well, including Spokane (No. 70), Tacoma (No. 83), and Vancouver (No. 98).
The 10 best cities to raise a family:
1. Fremont, California
2. Overland Park, Kansas
3. Irvine, California
4. Plano, Texas
5. Columbia, Maryland
6. San Diego, California
7. Seattle, Washington
8. San Jose, California
9. Madison, Wisconsin
10. Scottsdale, Arizona
The 10 worst cities to raise a family:
182. Detroit, Michigan
181. Cleveland, Ohio
180. Memphis, Tennessee
179. Birmingham, Alabama
178. San Bernardino, California
177. Newark, New Jersey
176. Fayetteville, North Carolina
175. Shreveport, Louisiana
174. Jackson, Mississippi
173. Augusta, Georgia