(The Center Square) – Seattle, Washington got some good news this National Business Week in the form of Client Giant ranking it at No. 7 in terms of best cities in the nation for starting a small business.
The Irvine, California-based public relations firm ranked Seattle behind San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Columbus, Ohio; and Nashville, Tennessee.
Seattle ranked ahead of Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Oregon; and Denver, Colorado.
The rankings were based on several factors, including the number of small businesses in a municipality, the growth rate of the local economy, and government programs meant to help small businesses.
“If you’re looking for a vibrant city that eagerly embraces local businesses, look no further than Seattle!” the report states in making the case for the seventh place finish of Washington’s largest city. “The Emerald City boasts a growing economy that’s home to over 100,000 small businesses, from beloved bookshops to delicious eateries. The low unemployment rate and strong economic growth make for the perfect home for any entrepreneur looking to start something new. And your startup may not stay small forever – after all, Starbucks got its start in Seattle as a local small business. Who knows how quickly your Seattle-based company will grow?”
The Client Giant report describes small businesses as “the backbone of the United States economy, making up the vast majority of American business establishments (95%).”
The report goes on to note, “Of the five million companies in the country, over 76% have fewer than 10 employees, according to the U.S Census Bureau. Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of small businesses has continued to increase year over year and in 2021 reached 32.5 million. With new small businesses popping up all the time across the country, that growth isn’t slowing down anytime soon.”
The first week of May is National Small Business Week, meant to honor America’s entrepreneurs for their part in growing the national economy.