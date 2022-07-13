(The Center Square) – At No. 48, Seattle was the highest-rated city in Washington state in WalletHub’s new report ranking the best and worst cities in the country in which to rent.
The personal finance website determined its ranking of 182 U.S. cities by using 22 key measures related to rental attractiveness and quality of life, such as rental rates, cost of living, and job availability.
“Homeownership isn’t for everyone,” the WalletHub study notes. “Roughly 44 million American households have opted to rent rather than buy their homes because of convenience, cost or both. But renting isn’t always a cheaper or better alternative to owning a property. The right road to take depends on a variety of factors, including an individual’s or family’s financial means and how well the local real-estate market is doing.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez elaborated on Seattle’s just barely top-50 ranking.
“Seattle is the highest ranked Washington city for renters, at 48,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “It has the fifth highest city satisfaction index and a strong job market which can attract potential renters.”
The Emerald City’s rent appeal didn’t stop there.
“Other things that make it a good city for those looking to rent include the large share of newer homes (built after 2010) - almost 13%, the fact that rental prices have actually slightly dropped in the past year, and the low rent-to-price ratio,” Gonzalez explained.
Other Washington cities didn’t fare as well, according to WalletHub.
Spokane in Eastern Washington ranked No. 120, and Tacoma in the Puget Sound region ranked No. 149.
Vancouver, in the southern part of the state just across from Portland, Oregon, was the eighth-worst city for renters in the entire nation, coming in at No. 175 on WalletHub's list.
“The other three Washington cities included in the report, Spokane, Tacoma and Vancouver, ranked in the bottom half,” Gonzalez said. “The low rental vacancy rate, high cost of living and large security deposit limit are the main things that kept these cities from ranking higher. Another thing that makes them unattractive for renters is the high property crime rate.”
The 10 best cities in which to rent:
1. Columbia, Maryland
2. Overland Park, Kansas
3. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
4. Bismarck, North Dakota
5. Lincoln, Nebraska
6. Chandler, Arizona
7. Scottsdale, Arizona
8. Gilbert, Arizona
9. El Paso, Texas
10. Casper, Wyoming
The 10 worst cities in which to rent:
182. Detroit, Michigan
181. Memphis, Tennessee
180. San Bernardino, California
179. Cleveland, Ohio
178. New Orleans, Louisiana
177. Columbus, Georgia
176. Shreveport, Louisiana
175. Vancouver, Washington
174. Ontario, California
173. August, Georgia