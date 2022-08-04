(The Center Square) – Seattle was the only metropolis in Washington state to rank in the top half of WalletHub’s recent study on changes in unemployment rate by city.
Seattle came in at No. 38 out of 180 cities looked at by the personal finance website. Spokane ranked No. 108, Vancouver ranked No. 119, and Tacoma ranked 137.
“The U.S. job market has healed a lot from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the national unemployment rate is currently at 3.6%, which is 76% lower than the peak of 14.7% during April 2020,” the study reads. “Unfortunately, high levels of inflation and the threat of a recession on the horizon could cause a surge in unemployment in the near future. Some cities’ jobs have weathered the storm better than others, though.”
WalletHub looked at cities based on five key metrics by examining each city’s unemployment rate during the latest month for which data is available – in this case, June – and comparing it to May, June 2021, June 2020, and June 2019. Each city’s overall unemployment rate was also factored in.
The Center Square asked WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez to elaborate on the placement of Washington cities on the list.
“Seattle is the best ranked Washington city,” she responded via email. “It's among the cities where the labor market is recovering the most from the pandemic. It has significantly fewer unemployed people now than it did in June 2020, and a 2.4% unemployment rate, below the 3.6% national average.”
The other Evergreen State cities on the list didn’t fare as well as the Emerald City.
“Spokane, Vancouver and Tacoma all rank in the bottom half in terms of unemployment recovery,” Gonzalez pointed out. “Unemployment is still high in these cities, as high as 5.1% in Tacoma. This is an indication that the economies and job markets of the three cities have been significantly affected by the pandemic and are still struggling.”
The 10 cities with the best change in unemployment:
1. Miami, Florida
2. Hialeah, Florida
3. Springfield, Missouri
4. Manchester, New Hampshire
5. Kansas City, Missouri
6. Warwick, Rhode Island
7. San Francisco, California
8. Nashua, New Hampshire
9. San Jose, California
10. St. Louis, Missouri
The 10 cities with the worst change in unemployment:
180. Detroit, Michigan
179. Dover, Delaware
178. Brownsville, Texas
177. Cleveland, Ohio
176. Memphis, Tennessee
175. Wilmington, Delaware
174. North Las Vegas, Nevada
173. Fayetteville, North Carolina
172. Baltimore, Maryland
171. New Orleans, Louisiana