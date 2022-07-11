(The Center Square) – Seattle cracked the top 20 in Lawn Love’s recent list of geekiest cities in America. Washington state’s largest city was ranked No. 15 by the online platform for finding, booking, and paying for a landscaping or lawncare provider.
Lawn Love looked at the 200 largest cities in the U.S., noting which metropolises had the most stores that sell comics, video games, trading cards, and board games.
Other metrics of geekiness considered: the number of meetup groups and costume shops for cosplayers, as well as whether the city has hosted events such as Comic-Con and Renaissance festivals.
“Seattle’s No. 15 ranking is very fitting for the home of the world’s oldest comic book store, Golden Age Collectables,” explained Lawn Love data analyst Jason Medina in an email to The Center Square.
According to the store’s website, “Golden Age Collectables is the oldest comic shop in the world. Founded in 1961, and then purchased by current owner Rod Dyke in 1971, they sell new and vintage comics, manga, collectibles, figurines, Funko toys, board games, movie scripts, vintage Star Wars toys, posters, and so much more.”
Seattle has more going for it in terms of geek appeal than just being home to the world’s oldest comic shop, Medina pointed out.
“They ranked pretty well in each overall category,” he said.
Seattle ranked No. 16 in terms of access to both collectibles and costumes. In terms of geek community, Seattle ranked an impressive No. 8. When it comes to geek-centric events, Seattle ranked No. 33.
“Breaking this down, ‘Number of Comic Book Stores’ at #10, ‘Number of Geek Meetup Groups’ at #8, and ‘Number of Comic-Cons at #13 were what really pushed the Emerald City ahead of 185 other cities,” Medina noted.
Seattle’s geek quotient only looks to improve from here on out.
“The Emerald City Comic Con is one of the [Seattle Convention] Center’s largest annual events,” Medina said. “And in 2023, the city will become even Geekier as the new and expanded Convention Center opens up for even bigger Comic-Cons and Fan Cons.”
Formerly known as the Washington State Convention Center until being renamed the Seattle Convention Center in April, the current $1.9 billion expansion project will more than double the venue’s capacity.
A $100 million loan from King County was proposed in December 2020 to continue work on the project, which had slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state and Seattle also offered to join the loan deal to fill the funding gap.
Avoiding a public bailout, in April 2021 the convention center announced that it had sold $342 million worth of municipal bonds to private institutions, which developers said was sufficient to complete the project.
The expanded Seattle Convention Center is scheduled to open in January 2023.
Seattle wasn’t the only city in Washington to make Lawn Love’s list.
Tacoma was ranked No. 49, Spokane was ranked No. 95, Vancouver was ranked No. 100, and Bellevue was ranked No. 101.
The top 10 geekiest cities in the country:
1. New York, New York
2. Los Angeles, California
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
4. Atlanta, Georgia
5. San Antonio, Texas
6. Houston, Texas
7. Chicago, Illinois
8. Orlando, Florida
9. Austin, Texas
10. Portland, Oregon
The 10 least geeky cities in the country:
196. Miramar, Florida (tie)
196. Spring Valley, Nevada (tie)
196. Sunrise Manor, Nevada (tie)
196. Paradise, Nevada (tie)
195. Kansas City, Kansas
194. Bridgeport, Connecticut
193. Palmdale, California
191. Newark, New Jersey (tie)
191. Olathe, Kansas (tie)