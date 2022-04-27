(The Center Square) – Four Washington state cities made WalletHub’s list of nearly 200 municipalities ranked in terms of unemployment rate bounce back in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic: Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Vancouver.
In its report, the personal finance website examined 180 cities by comparing each city’s unemployment rate during the latest month for which data is available, March, to unemployment rates for March 2019, March 2020, March 2021, and January 2020. WalletHub also considered each city’s overall unemployment rate.
“Of the four Washington cities included in the report, Seattle is the best ranked, at number 13,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained in an email to The Center Square. “The city is among those where unemployment rates are bouncing back the most because it has the biggest drop (over 60%) in the number of unemployed people in March 2022 compared to March 2020, which is when the pandemic started. The overall unemployment rate in Seattle is 2.1%, the sixth lowest nationwide and significantly smaller than the average of 3.6%.”
The other Washington cities on the list didn’t fare as well, Gonzalez pointed out.
“The other three Washington cities, Spokane, Tacoma and Vancouver rank in the bottom 25 cities with the slowest recovery,” she said.
Tacoma was the lowest ranked Washington city on the list, coming in at No. 172. Vancouver was ranked No. 163, and Spokane was ranked No. 159.
There were various reasons for the three cities’ lower placement on the list, Gonzalez noted.
“Spokane and Tacoma registered very small drops in the number of unemployed people compared to March 2020 – less than 10%, while Vancouver actually had almost 5% more unemployed people in March 2022 compared to March 2020,” she said. “When compared to the same time last year, the number of unemployed people in the three cities is lower by only about 20%, one of the smallest percentages in the country. Plus, the overall unemployment rate in these three cities is above 5%, higher than the average of 3.6%.”
Arizona cities accounted for eight of the top 10 cities on the list. Cities in Vermont made up the other two.
The top 10 cities in terms of unemployment rates bouncing back:
1. Scottsdale, Arizona
2. Tempe, Arizona
3. Gilbert, Arizona
4. Burlington, Vermont
5. Chandler, Arizona
6. Mesa, Arizona
7. Glendale, Arizona
8. South Burlington, Vermont
9. Peoria, Arizona
10. Phoenix, Arizona
The bottom 10 cities in terms of unemployment rates bouncing back:
180. Detroit, Michigan
179. Cleveland, Ohio
178. Dover, Delaware
177. New York, New York
176. New Orleans, Louisiana
175. North Las Vegas, Nevada
174. Fayetteville, North Carolina
173. Bridgeport, Connecticut
172. Tacoma, Washington
171. Wilmington, Delaware