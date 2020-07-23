(The Center Square) – This fall, Seattle K-12 students will be logging into their classes until further notice, Seattle Public Schools announced on Wednesday.
The district’s remote learning model will see students learning online until public health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic decline, Superintendent Denise Juneau said in a video address.
“Every recommendation regarding this fall has been made by taking into consideration the latest data and science,” Juneau said. “The current trajectory of infection in King County and the most recent data and information from public health makes it clear that resuming school in-person this fall is impossible.”
The news marks a departure from the district’s past plan that included in-person and remote learning.
The new online-only model, according to the district, was endorsed by the Seattle Education Association and the Principals Association of Seattle Schools.
Both organizations could not be immediately reached for comment.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has urged schools to reopen to in-person learning, arguing that children suffer in many ways from not being in the classroom.
“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020,” the AAP said in a statement.
Long periods away from school, the AAP says, interrupts support services for children and often results in social isolation. These factors make it “difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the acadamy adds. “This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk.”
President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also have called for schools to reopen.
Technology and “racial equity” training for teachers will be provided, the Seattle district said.
The district said it will be further working with the Seattle Council PTSA, the city government, and “other community partners” to develop childcare support in district buildings for essential staff. More information on school schedules is forthcoming, the district said.
Meals will continue to be provided to students during the school year, the district said.
Just weeks ago, the school district was embroiled in controversy following a letter released by the Seattle Education Association, which claimed the district had not adequately communicated or collaborated with teachers over their preliminary fall reopening plans.
Last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state's pause on phased re-openings in light of a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of July 20, the Washington State Department of Health reported 48,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with the death toll standing at 1,465.
The Washington State Hospital Association reported that Monday saw another 832 new confirmed cases. Over 4,000 cases were reported in just four days in July.
The district’s Board of Directors will vote on the recommendation during a meeting on August 12.