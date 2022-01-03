(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools (SPS) cancelled classes for Monday and instead will conduct COVID-19 testing for students and staff across the district.
In-person classes will resume Tuesday. Athletic practices and events scheduled for Monday are also cancelled.
“In light of the surge in COVID-19 transmission in our community due to the Omicron virus, we’ll be using these tests to support a healthy return to school,” the district said in a letter sent to families last week.
SPS said it had more than 100 positive tests reported in mid-December, shortly before the start of winter break.
The Washington State Department of Health provided the district with 60,000 rapid antigen tests. Receiving a test is not a requirement for returning to class, but SPS is continuing to urge families to get vaccinated, receive booster shots if they are eligible and avoid large gatherings.
The tests will be offered from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 12 middle schools. Information about locations and how to register can be found on the district’s website. Grab-and-go student lunches will be available at all schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, students can also get tested during the day at their school. The district reported that currently all teachers and staff are vaccinated, as well as 66% of students.
The district also acknowledged the concern many parents have over a return to remote learning and the lack of academic progress seen during the prolonged time of virtual learning.
“Students learn best with in-person instruction and SPS is planning to keep schools open, with students and teachers in the classroom,” it said in an FAQ section on its website. “If it becomes necessary to transition to remote learning, it should be only briefly and only if necessary to preserve the health and safety of students and staff.”
Testing began Sunday at two school sites, with KCPQ-TV13 reporting that some families waited in line for four hours. Some 2,200 tests were administered.
Meanwhile, the University of Washington School of Medicine said that beginning Tuesday, its testing sites would be reserved only for people experiencing symptoms or who have been in direct contact with an infected person.
The school said reservations will not be available for those people who need tests because they are planning to travel or attend a large gathering.
King County has also purchased 300,000 at-home test kits that it will begin distributing next week.