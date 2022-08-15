(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle is celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
After the legislation was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week, approximately $370 billion will become available for clean energy efforts once President Joe Biden signs the bill into law.
The Port of Seattle claims that the $370 billion towards sustainability and climate programs will accelerate the port’s goal of eliminating all carbon emissions from port-owned and controlled sources by 2040, as well as for all entities operating at its facilities to be carbon neutral or better by 2050.
The Seattle Port told The Center Square in an email what it plans to do with funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.
“On the maritime side, investments from the IRA are necessary to facilitate and accelerate the procurement of cleaner/zero-emission operations including cargo handling equipment, heavy-duty trucks, shore power for vessels and growing the charging and fueling infrastructure here in the Puget Sound region and Washington State,” a spokesman for the Seattle Port said.
The port will install shore power at Pier 66 for cruise ships. When complete, 100% of its cruise berths will offer short power and bring shore power to all of its major international cargo terminals by 2030, according to the Seattle Port.
It also plans to transition the drayage truck fleet from diesel to clean, zero emissions heavy-duty trucks by 2050 with the bill’s $1 billion towards clean heavy-duty vehicles.
“For aviation, we are excited to take advantage of the IRA’s funding and tax incentives to make progress toward our goal of at least a 10% blend of sustainable aviation fuel for all flights leaving our airport by 2028,” the spokesman continued.
The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will need to expand existing fuel tank capacity and support infrastructure to accommodate increased sustainable aviation fuels production and use, the port said. SEA was the first airport in the nation to set a specific sustainable aviation fuel goal and timetable with 10% by 2028.
Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho said the bill removes a critical barrier for the entity’s zero carbon goals.
“In so many cases, the technology and fuels already exist, but large-scale supply at a reasonable cost does not,” Cho said in a statement. “The Inflation Reduction Act will turbo-charge market development for zero carbon fuels and lower barriers to the Port of Seattle becoming the greenest and most energy-efficient port in North America.”