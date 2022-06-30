(The Center Square) – A program started by the Port of Seattle in 2016 spent $450,000 to help improve air quality near SeaTac Airport sees expanded forest canopy within South King County.
The Port of Seattle launched the Airport Community Ecology Fund with an initial investment of $450,000 for environmental stewardship projects near the airport.
A portion of the funding supported a study by the non-profit, Forterra, of the tree canopy in SeaTac, Burien and Des Moines. All of which are close in proximity to the SeaTac Airport. The study found that the cities needed more trees within a quarter mile of various public schools to provide shade and improve air quality.
In addition to the study, the Port of Seattle provided funding to local community organizations to support urban forestry and efforts to expand tree canopy in the three cities.
The Port’s 2016 budget was set at $808.8 million, including operating revenues and non-operating revenues. That was $25.2 million or 3.2% higher than the 2015 budget. The total revenue for the Port in 2022 is budgeted at $1.15 billion.
Forterra, Highline Public Schools and the Washington Department of Natural Resources secured an additional $300,000 for tree canopy enhancement projects alongside the funds from the Port of Seattle.
“This $1 million fund was created in recognition that people living in Burien, SeaTac and Des Moines experience significant impact from the airport and that additional tree cover is one way the Port can help improve the quality of life and environment in these communities,” Port of Seattle Commission Fred Felleman said in a statement.
The $300,000 came from the USDA Forest Service’s Landscape Scale Restoration Grant. DNR passed $260,000 to Forterra to aid with the Highline School District’s Waskowitz Environmental Leadership and Service program.
According to the Port of Seattle, the WELS program has planted 662 plants, trees and bushes with the $260,000. That's an averaged cost of about $390 per plant. The variety of plants includes grand firs, pacific rhododendron, sword ferns and ocean spray shrubs, to name a few.
WELS also partnered with a local food bank to increase access to healthy produce by creating gardens to grow produce.
Michael Stein-Ross, a teacher at Highline Schools and leader of the WELS program, sees more benefits to the students volunteering than just helping the environment.
“The best part for me as a teacher was to see how a project like this is a healing approach to learning: being outside, working with nature in community with others has been a salve for the trauma our students have been carrying throughout the pandemic,” Stein-Ross said.
Since the initial investment in 2016, the community groups have completed 33 projects.