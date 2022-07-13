(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission has lined up $650,000 to launch a two-year pilot program that aims to provide a "help desk" to buoy small businesses.
“Getting out there now while federal relief resources are coming to states and local communities gives us the best chance of saving jobs and building stability in traditionally underserved communities and businesses,” explained Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho in a statement.
The pilot program is called Community Business Connectors. It will allow small any small business that is part of the program to submit a help ticket, like someone who works at a larger firm might do to the IT department.
The Seattle Metro Chamber, who is partnering with the Seattle Port in this program, will then assign the ticket to a contracted organization or person knowledgeable of the resources available for small businesses in that area. The ticket agent will contact the business to provide connections to advisors, lenders, and other advocates.
One reason for this program is to help business owners from historically disadvantaged communities.
The Seattle Port contracted 10 organizations within the community to survey businesses specifically from the black, indigenous and people of color communities to see how they have fared since the start of the pandemic.
318 surveys were received by the Port from businesses that represent South and East King County.
Results showed that only 18% of the surveyed small businesses are doing better compared to a year ago; 47% of the businesses are doing worse compared to a year ago; and 54 respondents of the survey said they needed help with government contracting opportunities.
The top challenges the small businesses reported were loss of business, not enough customers and reduced income or unemployment.
“For an equitable, inclusive recovery, we need to ensure that small businesses can get the direct support and resources they need not just to keep from falling behind, but so they can get ahead,” said Rachel Smith, president of the Seattle Metro Chamber.
The Community Business Connector program will be jointly funded by the Seattle Port, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and King County, among others.
According to the Seattle Port, they plan to fund $300,000 in the first year. The Seattle Chamber is set to allocate $380,000 from the King County COVID-19 Local Recovery funds towards the program. Certain city partners not cited in the Seattle Port’s press release are also “dedicating an estimated $30,000.”
In the pilot program’s second year, the port will increase their financial support to $350,000 to maintain the program and hire three additional business connectors to help small businesses receive the resources they need. The Seattle Chamber is planning to dedicate an additional $90,000 in year two as well.