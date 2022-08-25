(The Center Square) – To help recruit workers to port-related jobs, the Port of Seattle is awarding $2.5 million in grants to 12 organizations.
Each of the 12 organizations will receive $250,000 in funding for projects that stimulate economic recovery through “education and job search assistance, skills-based learning, pre-apprenticeship programs in Port-related industries, habitat restoration and green jobs programs at port habitat sites,” according to the Seattle Port.
“This funding supports projects that effectively and intentionally create jobs and work opportunities where they are needed most,” Seattle Port Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed said in a statement. “We are thrilled to introduce a new generation of workers to Port-related aviation, maritime, construction and green job careers that provide good wages and benefits.”
The $2.5 million in grants come from the South King County Community Impact Fund Economic Recovery Program. The 12 organizations work in communities surrounding the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The South King County Community Fund was established by the port in 2020 with a pledge to spend $10 million between 2019 and 2024 to support underserved communities near SEA.
This year the Seattle Port made changes to the process after listening to community feedback. The biggest takeaway was that short-term grants made it difficult for organizations to conduct long-term planning and implementation.
As a result, all 12 organizations will receive multi-year funding. Three years of funding are being dedicated to 10 out of the 12 grantees, according to the port.
Six organizations that are in their second year of receiving grants from the South King County Community Impact Fund include: African Community Housing and Development, Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking, CARES of Washington, El Centro de la Raza, Partner in Employment and Washington Maritime Blue.
The African Community Housing & Development said it will use the $250,000 in grant funds to continue its pilot program to provide education and job search assistance in port-related industries.
“We appreciate that Port of Seattle's funding responds to our needs,” Hamdi Abdulle, executive director of African Community Housing and Development, said. “This consistency in funding is critical to our workforce development and will enable us to build a more meaningful and impactful program."
There are six organizations that will receive funds from the South King County Community Impact Fund, including: Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committees, Key Tech Labs, Latino Civic Alliance, Neighborhood House Aviation Technology Career Pathways, World Relief Seattle and Evergreen (Seattle) Goodwill’s project that supports a youth aerospace program in South King County.