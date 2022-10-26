(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission has authorized over $250 million to modernize and restructure two areas of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The SEA Gateway Project is receiving $159.5 million. The project is a partnership with Alaska Airlines to modernize ticketing, security and bag claim areas in the north end terminal.
The S Concourse project is receiving $100 million to continue its development. The goal of the project is to restructure, repurpose and renovate existing spaces with more amenities and brighter spaces by 2031.
“During peak periods our terminal is stretched to its max, making it a challenge to deliver the efficient, predictable experience that passengers deserve,” Sea-Tac Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle said in a statement. “To hit our efficiency and customer service goals we need to build up [and] modernize where we can and introduce new technology.”
The Sea-Tac Airport plans to have over $4.6 billion dedicated to renovations and improvements throughout the facility over the next five years, according to the Seattle Port.
The S Concourse Project is expected to cost $1.5 billion to finish alone. The concourse serves as the main hub for international passengers and has had minimal updates since the 1980s.
The Gateway project is expected to cost $400 million. The port will reimburse Alaska Airlines for any costs for work that would otherwise be done by the port. The final cost split will be negotiated as the project progresses, according to the Seattle Port.
The Port of Seattle Commission also approved funding this week for the final phase of a restroom renovation project that is estimated to cost $62 million. Most of the restroom renovations have already been completed to feature brighter lighting, water-saving fixtures, touchless features and more accessible stalls. The project is expected to finish next year.
“Passengers already can experience the night and day difference where we offer the most modern facilities, amenities and sustainability,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho said. “We are working to bring that experience across the entire airport so passengers can travel with more space, less time in line and an overall more predictable experience.”