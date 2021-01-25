(The Center Square) — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz is promising to get tough on vandals as more of his officers contend with investigations into their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol invasion.
Diaz announced his plans during an impromptu Saturday news briefing where he told reporters the city's alleged failure to prosecute some 600 people arrested on misdemeanor charges related to protests was unacceptable.
"When we don’t have any form of accountability for people — and many of them that are coming from outside the city — they will continue to do that destruction, and we can’t have that," Diaz said. "They’ve been focused on lighting fires, they’ve been focused on, you know, breaking windows, and these are things we need to work on."
As many as 14 businesses reported damages related to property crime around the time protests first began last spring, city spokesperson Melissa Nixon said.
Diaz did not say on Saturday what increased penalties vandals should anticipate going forward, but said they would mostly concern repeat offenders.
Washington law has a statute of limitations of three years for property crimes.
Last fall, Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold proposed the city abolish misdemeanor crimes, including most property crimes, for the mentally ill.
Diaz's remarks come days after an Inauguration Day protest that saw up to 100 protesters march through downtown Seattle denouncing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Casualties from the event were limited to an American flag and the windows of local businesses, which resulted in three arrests.
Civic activists like attorney and former Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver have long criticized city leaders and news outlets for drawing more attention to property crime than police misconduct.
"Also, when my family calls to check on me, it is not because they are worried I was harmed by protestors," Oliver tweeted. "They see the words 'riots,' 'protest' and 'police' and worry I may be harmed by the police. These are the things parents of Black children worry about on the daily."
The Seattle Police Department has seen some 12,000 complaints filed against it since last summer alone and dozens of ongoing investigations.
Those investigations include a bicycle officer running over a Capitol Hill man and another officer repeatedly punching a fleeing protester.
On Wednesday, Seattle's Office of Police Accountability announced a total of five Seattle police officers are under investigation for allegedly attending the invasion of the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of ex-President Donald Trump which took the lives of five people.
Two of officers remain on administrative leave while the other three remain on duty, according to a report by the Seattle Community Policing Commission. The latter three reported attending the invasion to their superiors.
The incident spurred two Washington Republican members of Congress to join their Democratic colleagues in impeaching Trump for inciting the rampage.
"If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them," Diaz said in a statement from January 8.
Further complicating matters are tweets by Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan which entertained conspiracy theories that anti-fascists orchestrated the U.S. Capitol invasion.
Solan, who was overwhelmingly reelected as SPOG president in 2020, faces calls to resign by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and all nine members of the Seattle City Council who argue he is unfit to negotiate SPOG's upcoming city contract.
The Washington Legislature is considering a host of bills which would limit a number of police tactics from chokeholds to hot pursuits—a prospect police union bosses have promised to fight.