Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, left, addresses a news conference about changes being made at the department as Mayor Jenny Durkan looks on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Seattle. The Seattle Police Department is reassigning 100 officers from specialty units to patrol in hopes of increasing community engagement and speeding up 911 responses. Durkan and Diaz described the changes as part of the city's broader efforts to reimagine the role of officers in response to anti-racism and anti-police protests that have gripped the nation following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)