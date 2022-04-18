(The Center Square) – A new report from the Seattle Police Monitor shows a significant decrease in use-of-force incidents from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in the last three years.
The preliminary assessment from the Seattle Police Monitor revealed SPD’s overall use-of-force declined 49% from 2015 to 2021. Across 2019 through 2021, SPD used serious force once in every 39,096 officer dispatches, according to the Monitor report.
The report also showed that the SPD’s response to the 2020 protests over George Floyd’s death resulted in historic levels of protest-related uses of force. This caused SPD to notify the Office of the Inspector General, the Office of Police Accountability and the Seattle Police Monitor that it would be out of policy “with respect to the time requirements of force reporting, investigation, and review, due to the volume of use of force.”
The Monitor mentioned a main problem it found in that “SPD officers did not report subject race for 32% of use-of-force subjects between 2019 and 2021...This is concerning and complicates SPD’s capacity to conduct comprehensive analyses of uses of force across demographic groups.”
SPD released a statement on April 15 in response to this complaint. SPD said that the lack of data in regards to race in the 32% of use-of-force subjects was due to an issue in the reporting system.
“Having now spent significant time digging into the data in order to address the issues the preliminary report calls on us to resolve, we know that the issue is not a data integrity issue or an officer reporting deficiency,” SPD said in a statement. “It is an architecture issue that resulted from a mapping error between the source system for force reporting (IAPro) and the Data Analytics Platform, which powers our public data source, which resulted in certain subject demographic data not loading properly into DAP and thus reporting as ‘non specified’ in the public data set.”
Councilmember Lisa Herbold spoke about the mapping error during a council briefing on April 18. Herbold noted that the use of reporting into Mark43, a $1 million integration project of SPD funded by City Council last fall is “anticipating that the number of unknowns will be significantly reduced when the mapping error is reduced.”
SPD said in a statement that the issue is being resolved and that they expect the data gaps raised in the Monitor’s preliminary assessment will be resolved before the report is finished.