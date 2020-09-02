(The Center Square) — Seattle Police Department will be adding 100 more officers and supervisors to its 911 responders unit on the heels of numerous cuts to the city's police budget last month.
Acting Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced the news on Tuesday.
In a statement, Diaz claimed the department has "consistently heard from community that they want to see officers more, have them respond faster to emergency calls, and spend more time getting to know neighbors and working with them to solve issues leading to criminal behavior."
"Throughout my time on the department, and I am sure long before then, we have repeatedly said that Patrol 911 Response is the backbone of the department," Diaz wrote in his statement. "We have not always supported that statement with sufficient resources."
Diaz said that this will be accomplished by "reassigning department resources" which it is discussing with the Seattle Police Officers Guild. The chances are effective September 16.
The news comes as Seattle police conducted further sweeps of homeless individuals' encampments at Cal Anderson Park Tuesday morning, as reported by CHS Capitol Hill Seattle.
SPD said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that "seven were arrested for assault, trespass, and a felony warrant."
The park has been the site of large protests against police brutality in the past several months as well as a common spot for makeshift homeless camps.
Seattle's "Navigation Team" which was largely in charge of dismantling homeless camps was defunded in August by the city council in addition to several other special units.
The cuts were strongly opposed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who vetoed both the cuts and a citywide COVID-19 relief package. Durkan faces a petition recalling her from office which she is currently challenging in the Supreme Court of Washington.
The Seattle police have been under fire by protest groups and legal observers for alleged excessive force against protesters, which includes the alleged use of tear gas and impact munitions.
The 2021 Seattle police budget will be up for debate by the city council later this month.