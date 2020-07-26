(The Center Square) – More than 40 people were arrested in Seattle Saturday after protests turned into what police described as rioting.
Rioters threw fireworks, other explosives, bottles and rocks at officers, police said. Twenty-one officers were injured, and one was taken to the hospital, NBC 5 reported.
On Friday night, a federal judge nullified the Seattle City Council's ban on tear gas and other crowd control methods. U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a restraining order against the city as requested by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The protest over police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody started peacefully when thousands of people gather Saturday afternoon.
But some in the began smashing car and business windows, spray painting graffiti on buildings and starting fires, causing an undetermined amount of damage, police said. Some rioters also three fireworks and other projectiles at officers, police said, leading to injuries.