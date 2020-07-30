(The Center Square) — Seattle police are conducting a criminal investigation of explosive devices obtained from a crime scene during a round of weekend protests against police brutality last weekend.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced the investigation during a press conference on Wednesday with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and department officers.
The Seattle Police Department reported earlier this week that an unidentified group set fire to trailers at a construction site at the King County youth detention facility on Saturday.
According to Best, officers searched a van parked at the construction site, obtaining various items ranging from bear mace and spike strips to fireworks and gas masks.
No arrests have been made in connection with the case, Best said.
The department reported explosives were used against police officers on Saturday during protests against police brutality that saw 45 arrests and 59 officers receiving mostly minor injuries.
A hole was also blown in the north wall of the East precinct from an apparent explosive device, the department reported. Businesses in the area were also vandalized by unidentified groups during the protests.
An unknown number of protesters were injured, including a volunteer field nurse who was maced in the face by an officer in a video posted to social media.
"Acts of destruction, violence and hateful speech, none of that gets us where we need to be, it’s not just a distraction, it undermines the central message and the actions we want to take as a city," Durkan said.
Protests against police brutality have continued in Seattle and nationwide for over two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.
The city is facing ongoing legal battles with activist groups over a restraining order that nullified the Seattle City Council’s ban on tear gas and other crowd control methods.
Durkan further faces a recall petition which is now proceeding to gather signatures thanks to a ruling from a King County judge.