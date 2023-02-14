(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department will be switching its shift scheduling on Wednesday, giving officers an extra day off during the week.
The current shift schedule for officers is four days on with nine hour shifts and two days off. The schedule will switch to four days on with 10 hour shifts and three days off.
Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz presented the 2022 crime report to the Seattle Public Safety and Human Services Committee on Feb. 14. During the presentation, he told councilmembers that the schedule change will overlap staff during peak hours for crime.
“You will see overlapping between the first and second watch for a number of hours, as well as the second and third watch for about three hours as well,” Diaz explained to the council. “And what that allows us to do is have a little bit more personnel during those peak hours. We will still continue to augment the amount of officers that we need to make sure our staffing is at a safe level so that it is still consistent.”
Peak hours for crime in the city are between 2-5 a.m., which is during the third watch shift.
Diaz added that giving officers an extra day off helps their “own level of well-being.” The extra day off is intended to help the Seattle Police Department better compete in recruiting. The police department has lost over 400 police officers in nearly three years. This led to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell dedicating $4.2 million to recruit professionals, improve branding and marketing materials and hiring bonuses for new and lateral officers.
Diaz said the new shift schedule is consistent with what other agencies around the region are doing.
“[The schedule change] continues to allow us to be more competitive when it comes to recruiting and hiring staff so it is something we are excited to launch tomorrow,” Diaz said.