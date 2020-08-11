(The Center Square) — Seattle's Chief of Police, Carmen Best, is leaving the force after 28 years on the heels of budget cuts to her department approved by the city council on Monday.
Local news stations including Kiro 7 reported that Best sent an email to Seattle Police Department staff announcing her resignation, effective Sept. 2.
Deputy Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz was officially named as Acting Police Chief by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Tuesday.
The news came hours after the Seattle City Council finalized budget cuts on Monday, effectively laying off 100 of the Seattle Police Department's 1,400 officers, ending its homeless camp patrols, and capping command staff pay at $150,000. Best saw her own $285,000 annual salary cut to $275,000.
Best has been mired by controversy as Seattle police have grappled with a string of lawsuits from protesters, activist groups and legal observers concerning allegations of police brutality and infringing on free speech.
The embattled chief leaves the department as local activists' calls for defunding the police and increasing funding for social services grow louder. The city council notably fell short of cutting the department's budget by 50 percent, but has promised to debate the measure for next year's budget in September.
Best was inaugurated two years ago after taking over for former police chief Kathleen O'Toole. She has overseen the department as it has struggled to comply with a consent decree issued by a federal judge last year requiring it to address alleged racial bias by its officers.
She has joined Durkan in criticizing the city council for engaging in what she described as hasty decision-making that would endanger public safety.
The two have claimed police layoffs would disproportionately affect new officers of color due to a rule requiring no-cause layoffs be based on length of service.
The city council has expressed confidence the city could work through bargaining challenges from police union members as the rule allows for the chief to waive such protocol in the interests of the city charter.
Durkan herself faces a recall petition that could see her voted out of office if it makes the November ballot.