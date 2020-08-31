(The Center Square) — A new triple-layered concrete wall and chainlink fence wraps around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, one of the city’s crowded downtown hubs.
Seattle police said in a press release that the barriers were erected in response to “multiple serious arson incidents and explosions targeting the East Precinct,” including an incident last week in which individuals set a fire next to the East Precinct building.
On Thursday, federal authorities charged a 19-year-old Alaskan man for starting the fire.
The precinct is surrounded by 500 residential homes and a number of small businesses. Officers will be stationed in the precinct and respond to 911 calls in the area, the SPD said.
On Friday, crews from the Seattle Department of Transportation installed a giant concrete wall which briefly required street closures over the weekend.
SPD and SDOT said in statements over the weekend that connecting streets and sidewalks have now been reopened. No unrestricted public parking spaces are affected, departments officials said.
The precinct is also being supplied with additional fire extinguishers and reinforced windows.
The East Precinct will see further security measures in line with the police’s newer West Precinct, staff from Mayor Jenny Durkan’s Office said in a statement on Friday.
Over the summer, Durkan and the Seattle City Council have sparred over hotly debated cuts to the city’s $400 million 2020 police budget, which pulled funding from the city’s homeless sweeps team and reallocated several million to affordable housing.
Durkan faces a recall election this fall if a petition to recall her from office reaches its required threshold for signatures. The mayor has since appealed to the Supreme Court of Washington to block the petition’s advancement to the November 3 ballot.
The city council will debate the 2021 Seattle police budget in September.