(The Center Square) – Nearly $80 million from Seattle’s JumpStart payroll tax will go towards the construction of over 1,700 affordable housing units in the city this year.
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda made the announcement of 17 affordable housing projects today at a press conference in front of the Plaza Roberto Maestas apartment building in the Beacon Hill area.
“By creating a sustainable, ongoing revenue source, JumpStart will enable us to continue building out the affordable housing pipeline our community so desperately needs,” Mosqueda said at the press conference. “These projects are more than just units – they are investments into health, stability, opportunity and community, and they will have a positive impact in our community for generations to come.”
The announcement came after the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce said it was dropping its lawsuit challenging the payroll tax earlier this week. The initial lawsuit was filed in December 2020 in the King County Superior Court. Last month, the court dismissed the lawsuit.
The Mount Baker Housing Associations is hosting the project with the most affordable housing units being built with a total of 221 planned. The units will be for low-income families and persons.
The Chief Seattle Club, which specializes in providing affordable housing to homeless Native Americans and Alaska natives, will build 117 units with the funds from JumpStart.
James Lovell, the development director for the Chief Seattle Club, cheered the commitment.
“JumpStart has generated new and sustainable resources for the Native community in Seattle,” said Lovell. “The funding it has provided for our permanent supportive housing projects at Sacred Medicine House and Goldfinch will bring healing, housing, and community to hundreds of our members.”
The JumpStart payroll tax is expected to bring in more than $277 million into the city this year, according to the city’s revenue forecast it posted in April. Last year, the tax brought in $248.1 million.
The city is dedicating $97 million from last year’s tax to affordable housing efforts.
Out of the total $97 million in 2022 JumpStart affordable housing investments the 17 affordable housing projects received $79.9 million in funds. $5.75 million is being set aside for permanently affordable homeownership “in which awards are forthcoming.”
The remaining $11.5 million will address any necessary adjustments to project awards, as costs may fluctuate through the development process, according to Mosqueda’s Office.
The payroll tax dedicates 62% of the revenue to housing, 15% to small businesses and economic resiliency, 9% to Seattle’s Green New Deal investments and 9% to the Equitable Development Initiative.