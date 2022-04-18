(The Center Square) – The latest revenue forecast from the Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts shows that the JumpStart payroll tax is expected to bring in $277 million to Seattle this year. That figure is almost $44 million more than last fall’s projection.
Seattle City Council approved the JumpStart tax in July, 2020 with spending plans for the funds to include: increase in affordable housing, support for small businesses in the Seattle area, the Green New Deal proposals and equitable development projects. About 62% of the funds go to affordable housing efforts. The payroll tax was sold as a way to replenish Seattle’s emergency management fund that was used up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 15, the City of Seattle defended JumpStart in the Court of Appeals. The Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce sued Seattle over the tax in December, 2020. The Chamber’s attorney, James Williams, argued that “everything in [the payroll tax] relates to the compensation that is being paid to employees by employers.” This would make the payroll tax unconstitutional since graduated income taxes are unconstitutional in the state of Washington, and this payroll tax is not levied at a uniform rate.
Judge David Mann interrupted Williams’ statement, saying that JumpStart is not a tax on employees, but on big businesses.
“What they are taxing is the business for engaging in the privilege of doing business in the city of Seattle,” Mann said.
Kent Meyer, the attorney for the City of Seattle, reiterated Mann’s points. Meyer said “The City of Seattle is not taxing the employee’s right to earn a living,” Meyer said. “The city imposes its tax on businesses and the chamber does not dispute that.”
Meyer added that there is no evidence that the payroll tax will affect employees’ compensations in the long run in terms of raises.
The JumpStart payroll tax only applies to the larger companies who do business in Seattle, with more than $7 million in payroll and only applies to salaries those companies pay that totals $150,000 or more.
The Court of Appeals judges have not yet issued a ruling on the matter. If they uphold the payroll tax, the the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce can still appeal to the state Supreme Court.