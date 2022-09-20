(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Park District’s latest proposed six-year funding plan would see public parks cleaner and greener at the expense of residents’ wallets.
The proposed plan would cost $117.9 million in 2023 and go up to $143.3 million in 2028. The proposed rates are roughly twice what residents paid under the first cycle of the Seattle Park District. The current levy amount is about $150 per median residence. The average home value in Seattle is currently $840,000, according to Redfin
The park district’s proposed plan would implement a tax of $0.39 per $1,000 of assessed value, which would cost a median homeowner a total of $343 in 2023 to about $451 in 2028.
The mayor’s budget proposed a tax that is one cent lower at $0.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $330 for the median residence. By 2028, the median residence would pay about $434 a year through the tax.
The Seattle Metropolitan Park District’s president Andrew Lewis reminded attendees at a press conference that taxpayers approved the funding cycle in 2014 with the willingness to spend to keep their parks clean and accessible.
"Some people have expressed concern over the [tax rate], but I would say overwhelmingly more of what we have heard is people willing to pay a higher rate if it can translate into tangible, felt benefits in how they interact with their parks and public spaces’” Lewis said.
Nine community centers throughout Seattle would be renovated and/or become “climate conscious,” if the proposal is passed, according to the parks district.
More trees would be planted through Seattle’s existing parks and the Seattle Conservation Corps would expand. The Seattle Conservation Corps provides jobs and workforce training to homeless persons in the community.
To make parks accessible to all residents, Lewis wants to put aside community fundraising to upgrade equipment and instead double the equity fund to $3 million a year with no required neighborhood match.
“More often than not, historically, the standard has been if a neighborhood can raise some money, the city will come in and match it . . . That’s been a prohibitive barrier for a lot of important projects for communities that don’t have the ability to raise that money to seek that match,” Lewis said.
Out of 129 bathrooms in Seattle parks, 60 are only open seasonally, according to Lewis. The proposed plan would open them all year-round as part of making parks more accessible to all residents.
Lastly, the plan would also provide funding to Seattle’s park rangers. Lewis said there is a need for the rangers to keep parks safe for residents and is glad they have raised concerns on how the rangers could become enforcers like Seattle police that exclude people from public spaces.
In 2021, only one citation was issued by park rangers in total. Lewis said during a ride along with the rangers that the only interaction he observed with homeless persons was wellness checks.
A final vote on the proposal is expected on Sept. 27 by the Seattle City Council.