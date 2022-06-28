(The Center Square) – The Seattle Park District Board is seeking an increase in funding by about $50 million for current project initiatives with another $30 million for future projects.
If the board is able to increase funding by $50 million, it would nearly double the size of the park district tax. The average homeowners in Seattle would see their yearly payment to the levy go from currently $155 a year to $307 a year.
In a Seattle Park District Board meeting on June 24, Seattle Council Central Staff Member Eric McConaghy said that the city expects the amount to rise to almost $411 a year for median homeowners by 2028 if the proposed tax increase is passed. Prices continue to increase at an exceptional rate, so the projected $411 a year towards the levy could grow even higher.
The potential doubling of taxes on property owners has caused members of the Park District Board to have some worried thoughts about the tax proposal. Alex Pederson, a member of the board and also a city councilmember, is alarmed by the increase in taxes that could result from this.
“Seattleites love their parks, we’re excited that a lot of them have been restored, we want to sustain that...I’m just concerned because these proposals would be doubling property tax and then we have other important levies coming up,” Pederson said in the board meeting. “I think that at least over the next couple months as we’re discussing this, I’ll be really concerned about the impact to people on fixed incomes.”
Along with $30 million for new projects, the Seattle Park District is seeking $10 million for debt service for pre-commitment projects. Another $10 million is proposed for an economic recovery that the park district said is needed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total potential annual spending for the Seattle Park District would be $108 million for 2023.
The City of Seattle is facing a $117 million budget gap between revenues and expected expenditures in 2023.
Williams is anticipating a scenario where the parks district could provide post COVID relief to Seattle’s general fund situation with levy dollars they gather if the proposal is passed. But Seattle City Councilmember and Seattle Parks District Board President Andrew Lewis said he is hesitant to take from the park district to reduce the $117 million gap.
“I do think we need to be cognizant of the fact that crises will emerge, crises will come and we need to be really careful of the precedent we set on when we do and don’t dip into the [Seattle Park District] to help balance the general fund situation,” Lewis said.