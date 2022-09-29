(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city.
Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
WalletHub also compared this August’s unemployment rate for each city to unemployment rates in August 2021, August 2020, and August 2019. Each city’s overall unemployment rate was also factored in.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez went into some detail about the quartet of Washington cities ranked.
“Seattle is the only one that ranked in the top half, coming in at 69,” she said in an email to The Center Square. “This is because its unemployment rate is just 2.8%, significantly lower than the 3.7% national average, and because the number of unemployed people dropped by more than 62% last month compared to August 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing.”
The other Evergreen State cities didn’t fare as well.
“The other three Washington cities, Spokane, Vancouver and Tacoma ranked in the bottom half – 150th, 153rd and 158th, respectively,” Gonzalez noted.
She went on to explain why.
“They've all registered over 20% increases in the number of unemployed people in the past month compared to the month before,” Gonzalez said. “Compared to August 2021, the number of unemployed people has dropped, but not by a lot, between 15% -21%, some of the smallest percentages in the country.”
What does it all mean?
“These figures indicate that while Seattle seems to have recovered significantly, Spokane, Tacoma and Vancouver are still struggling and are more affected by the current economic struggles that the U.S. is facing,” Gonzalez concluded.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Consumer Price Index rose month over month in August, gaining 0.1% for the month and was up 8.3% year over year.
In response, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75% for the third time in a row in a bid to get ahead of rising prices that are sapping the buying power of American consumers.
A Thursday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that real gross domestic product shrunk at an annualized rate of 0.6% in the second quarter of 2022. Output contracted at a 1.6% annualized rate in the first quarter of the year.
Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is the traditional definition of a recession.
The 10 cities with the best change in unemployment:
1. Hialeah, Florida
2. South Burlington, Vermont
3. Miami, Florida
4. Burlington, Vermont
5. Juneau, Alaska
6. Minneapolis, Minnesota
7. St. Paul, Minnesota
8. San Jose, California
9. San Francisco, California
10. Pembroke Pines, Florida
The 10 cities with the worst change in unemployment:
180. Dover, Delaware
179. New York, New York
178. North Las Vegas, Nevada
177. Fayetteville, North Carolina
176. Wilmington, Delaware
175. Brownsville, Texas
174. Rochester, New York
173. Baltimore, Maryland
172. Chicago, Illinois
171. Memphis, Tennessee