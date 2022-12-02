(The Center Square) — Seattle officials have declined to comment on a lawsuit against the city brought by a former employee claiming racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment due to his being a white man.
A spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Daniel Harrell told The Center Square by email, “Mayor Harrell is proud of his lifelong efforts to advance opportunity, equity, and justice for all Seattle communities,” adding, “No specific allegations are being leveled against Mayor Harrell in his individual capacity in this lawsuit, and we will decline further comment at this time.”
A representative for Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison did not reply to a request for comment.
Joshua Diemert, who worked as a program intake representative in Seattle’s Department of Human Services from January 2013 to September 2021, is seeking $300,000 in damages and an admission by the city that its treatment of him violated his civil rights.
According to the complaint, Diemert’s employment with the city began well and resulted in winning a performance award in his first year. However, Diemert claims that his race became “an albatross around his neck” due to the city’s Race and Social Justice Initiative.
Diemert states that, while holding a “lead” position, he repeatedly informed his supervisors that the workload of the position had dramatically increased and requested assistance, which was denied. At that time, he was also dealing with a medical problem and using Family Medical Leave Act. Diemert eventually stepped down from the position.
Later, the lead role was divided into two positions and given to two persons of color, Diemert states.
Civil rights lawsuits brought by white men are not unprecedented in the United States.
A North Carolina jury awarded David Duvall, a white male, $10 million in damages in October 2021 after finding that race and gender were motivating factors in his firing. A federal judge in Tennessee awarded nearly $190,000 in back pay and punitive damages in 2019 to a white man who successfully argued that he had been discriminated against based on speech protected by the First Amendment.
Seattle’s RSJI was started in 2004 to end institutionalized racism and race-based disparities in the City of Seattle government, is a division of the Seattle office for Civil Rights.
According to Diemert, the tenets of the RSJI, which are taught to employees in mandatory training sessions, caused him to be seen as the beneficiary of structural racism and to be berated for his white privilege resulting in the loss of opportunities for promotion and dismissive treatment by supervisors and colleagues.
This created a “significantly negative impact on Mr. Diemert’s mental and physical health,” the complaint states.
Diemert’s complaint says that his concerns were repeatedly expressed to others but were ignored by supervisors, the employee union and the city’s ethics department.
The lawsuit was filed Nov. 16.