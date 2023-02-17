(The Center Square) – The ice storm that hit the Seattle region last December caused a lot of damage to roads throughout the region.
Due to the storm, 5,500 potholes have been filled so far this year, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. In one single day the department filled 500 potholes.
The department filled 23,000 potholes in 2022, which was the most filled in the last 5 years.
The voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle generates $930 million over nine years, with funds going towards maintaining streets and bridges as well as other priorities for the transportation department. This has helped the department in maintaining roads throughout the city.
“Thanks to the Levy to Move Seattle, we paved nearly 30 miles of Seattle streets in 2022 and have paved about 200 miles since 2016,” the department said in a statement.
Seattle was able to dedicate $11.7 million for city projects including sidewalk safety repairs and concrete projects. This is because of project savings made from Move Seattle Levy projects that met or exceeded levy targets, according to the transportation department.
The city is funding $29 million for road projects in 2024 as well.
This winter, the department said it adjusted its pothole response crew size as a result of the ice storm.
“For most of the year, we often dispatch one or two pothole crews on a typical day [with each crew typically having four to five people] and do not always need to dispatch pothole crews over the weekend,” Seattle Department of Transportation Press Secretary Ethan Bergerson told The Center Square in an email. “Over the past several weeks we have often dispatched four or more] crews to fill potholes on many weekdays and have also dispatched pothole crews on most weekend days.”
Seattle has also funded its Emergency Response program $4 million this year. According to the city budget, the program has historically exceeded budget by as much as $6 million per year over the last five years. This has required either the Seattle Department of Transportation or the general fund to support overspending at year-end.