(The Center Square) – The Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs said it has not learned of any buses with migrants heading to the city, but is monitoring the situation.
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts without alerting local authorities that they were on their way. Shortly afterwards, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C.
Officials from Washington state have grown more alert at a potential migrant-filled bus or plane to be sent to Seattle. Hamdi Mohamed, the director at the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, said the office is working closely with organizations and community members to prepare in case of migrants being sent to the city.
“The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs has been in one-on-one communication with several immigrant and refugee-serving community-based organizations to learn more about the evolving situation of migrants arriving to Seattle,” Mohamed said in a statement on Monday. “[The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs] does have a plan in-place that includes other City of Seattle departments and service providers to help ensure that we are able to help our guests as quickly as possible.”
According to the 2019 American Community Survey, 19.4% of Seattle’s residents (about 144,000 people) are foreign-born. The think tank, New American Economy, determined that immigrant household incomes in 2019 accounted for $31 billion in household income and $12.7 billion in taxes paid to support the Seattle Metropolitan Area.
Seattle’s Chinatown-International District’s population is made up of almost 50% immigrants, according to Councilmember Tammy Morales, who represents the district.
“Politicians who act on fear mongering and xenophobia are missing out on the richness that newcomers bring to a community,” Morales said. “I am proud that the City of Seattle is a place that will welcome and offer support to the people and families who come seeking a better life.”
The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs has seen its budget decrease exponentially since 2021, when the total operating budget was $29.1 million. In 2022, the office was given an operating budget of $5 million.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed operating budget for the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs in 2023 is set at $4.9 million.